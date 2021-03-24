x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Environment

Chemical site cleanup on Maine river to cost more than $180M

Mallinckrodt US, LLC, of Delaware would pay for the cleanup, which could ultimately cost another $80 million
Supporters and members of the Maine People's Alliance gathered Tuesday to show their support for the clean up of the Penobscot River.

ORRINGTON, Maine — A settlement that is pending approval from a federal judge would require the former owner of a shuttered chemical plant in Maine to spend more than $180 million to clean up mercury contamination.

The settlement concerns the site of the HoltraChem Manufacturing plant on the Penobscot River that has been the subject of legal conflicts for more than two decades.

The Bangor Daily News reports Mallinckrodt US, LLC of Delaware, would deposit $187 million into a trust fund to pay for the cleanup and could end up adding up to $80 million more.

RELATED: HoltraChem debate heard in federal court

 