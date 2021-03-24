Chemical site cleanup on Maine river to cost more than $180M

Mallinckrodt US, LLC, of Delaware would pay for the cleanup, which could ultimately cost another $80 million

ORRINGTON, Maine — A settlement that is pending approval from a federal judge would require the former owner of a shuttered chemical plant in Maine to spend more than $180 million to clean up mercury contamination.

The settlement concerns the site of the HoltraChem Manufacturing plant on the Penobscot River that has been the subject of legal conflicts for more than two decades.