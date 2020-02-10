Bangor area students rally to ask City to declare climate emergency

Students with 'Bangor Climate Strike' organized a rally Friday afternoon at Broadway Park to raise awareness about climate justice.

BANGOR, Maine — About 50 people gathered at Broadway Park in Bangor Friday afternoon to rally for climate justice.

"Bangor Climate Strike," a group made up of students from the Bangor area who host events and projects pertaining to climate justice, organized the "Youth Climate Rally," asking students and allies to come together to bring awareness to the climate crisis with speakers, chanting, and marching.

The group is asking the Bangor City Council to declare a climate emergency, which would means the City would pledge to go fully carbon-neutral by 2030, with sustainable energy used city-wide. Other Maine towns and cities, like Portland, South Portland, Saco, Bar Harbor, and Brunswick, have already taken similar measures.

A few dozen people are gathered at Broadway Park in Bangor for a youth climate rally, organized by Bangor Climate Justice — a group of students from Bangor area schools. They are asking the Bangor City Council to consider declaring a climate emergency. #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/RhR6I4uE5H — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) October 2, 2020

Rally organizer Wells Mundell-Wood has also emailed the Bangor City Council with the proposal. She says she is hopeful—and eager for change.

"I think it’s probably the biggest issue of our time and probably the biggest issue ever in the history of the world, just because it’s something that can’t be fixed later," Mundell-Wood told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I got really involved with it when I started to see all of these global climate movements that were essentially led by my generation."