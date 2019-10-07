BOSTON, Massachusetts — The New England Aquarium released six rescued and rehabilitated sea turtles Wednesday morning on West Dennis Beach on Cape Cod.

The Aquarium said the two loggerheads and four Kemp Ridleys were all stranded late last autumn on various Cape Cod beaches because of hypothermia.

The six turtles are among the last of more than 300 endangered and threatened sea turtles that the Aquarium treated and released during the cold season last November and December.

The Aquarium said the turtles had particularly challenging and chronic medical conditions that took many months for dedicated biologists and veterinarians to successfully care for and treat.

New England Aquarium/Vanessa Kahn

The Aquarium put satellite tags on the two loggerheads to track their location and gather other data.

Last week, the Aquarium released a 330-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Munchkin on Cape Cod.

They said she also had a satellite tag glued to her shell, providing daily updates about her location. She is doing well and has been swimming south -- she's currently southwest of Martha’s Vineyard and east of Block Island in Rhode Island.

The brown turtles are loggerheads with the satellite tags, and the black turtles are Kemp Ridleys, the world’s most endangered species of sea turtles.

New England Aquarium/Vanessa Kahn

Anyone interested in following along in Munchkin's journey can do so here.