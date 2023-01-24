Acadia awarded $7.8M in federal funds to upgrade water distribution systems

The Maine park's water utility systems were installed in the 1970s and are in need of upgrading, the park said Tuesday.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park has been awarded a $7.8 million contract from the National Park Service (NPS) funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) aimed at improving the park's water and wastewater distribution systems.

The national park's water utility systems were installed in the 1970s and are in need of upgrading, a news release from the park said Tuesday.

The funds will go toward a project to upgrade the park's water systems, including "the renovation of deteriorated lift stations with new pumps, mechanical components, and controls," according to the release.

Acadia National Park also said the funding would allow wastewater collection lines to be inspected and replaced, which would help minimize the likeliness the lines would freeze.

The park added that during the entirety of the project, facilities would remain open.

"This project, which addresses $6.4 million of deferred maintenance and repairs associated with these facilities, will support 100 jobs and contribute an estimated $21.8 million to the nation's economy," the release said.

The construction contract for the project was given to Harold MacQuinn, Inc., a local business in Hancock, according to Tuesday's release.

“This is excellent news for Acadia National Park and local businesses,” Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider said in the release. “The Schoodic District receives about 250,000 visits each year, and this project will invest in our backbone infrastructure and safeguard the health and safety of park visitors and employees.”

