$1.5 billion lithium deposit discovered in western Maine

NEWRY, Maine — A new discovery of lithium deposit found in western Maine could be worth up to $1.5 billion.

According to The Maine Monitor, over 10 tons of crystals were discovered just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry.

The find is one of the richest on Earth but could be extremely hard to excavate due to Maine’s 2017 metallic mining laws. If the landowners do decide to excavate the laws could prevent them or delay efforts for years.

Lithium is valuable for energy storage in everything from phones to electric cars to solar power.

