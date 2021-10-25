x
Environment

$1.5 billion lithium deposit discovered in western Maine

The rich discovery found near Newry, Maine, could test Maine’s 2017 metallic mining laws, which would make excavating a challenge
Credit: Kate Cough

NEWRY, Maine — A new discovery of lithium deposit found in western Maine could be worth up to $1.5 billion.

According to The Maine Monitor, over 10 tons of crystals were discovered just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry. 

The find is one of the richest on Earth but could be extremely hard to excavate due to Maine’s 2017 metallic mining laws. If the landowners do decide to excavate the laws could prevent them or delay efforts for years.

Lithium is valuable for energy storage in everything from phones to electric cars to solar power.

Credit: William Simmons
Frank Perham stands next to one of the lithium-bearing crystals found at Plumbago North. The crystals are among the largest of their kind ever found.

