GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Perhaps you've heard of Oobleck, a fictional substance from the mind of Dr. Seuss in his book, Bartholomew and the Oobleck.

In the book, this slimy green material takes over the kingdom. This substance might take over the afternoon because it's so intriguing and fun to play with!

Items you'll need

1 cup water

2 cups cornstarch

Food coloring (optional)

Procedure

Add food coloring to the water and mix. With the water in a large container, start mixing in the corn starch. Mixing will be difficult so go ahead and get messy by using your hands! The mixture will be ready when it appears wet like a liquid, but is solid when force is upon it.

How it works

Oobleck is a non-Newtonian substance -- it has properties of a liquid and a solid at the same time. When force is acted upon it, the material feels solid. But without force, Oobleck acts as a liquid.

Fast force makes the cornstarch particles compact together. Slow force or no force allows the cornstarch particles to move out of the way, like a liquid would.

Try forming a ball of Oobleck in your hand, then opening your hand up. The ball will quickly ooze away! Or use a spoon to interact with the Oobleck. Scooping the substance fast will make the spoon bounce back, but a slower approach will allow you to scoop up the Oobleck.

