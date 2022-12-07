x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Science

'Cosmic cliffs, stellar nurseries, and individual stars' revealed for the first time by NASA

The James Webb Telescope opens a window into space like we've never seen before.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published July 12, 2022 by the Associated Press. 

Tuesday was the first day we got to see deep into space like never before. 

Credit: NASA

It's the reveal of a lifetime: invisible areas of a star's birth now made possible by NASA's James Webb Telescope. The extreme sensitivity of the instrument paired with its spatial resolution helps us to see things once thought impossible. 

Credit: NASA

A "star cloaked in dust" is what NASA is calling it as you can see below. This star has been sending out clouds of gas for thousands of years — it's a jaw-dropping site to behold.

Credit: NASA

Read all about the images here on NASA's website

   

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement