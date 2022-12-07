'Cosmic cliffs, stellar nurseries, and individual stars' revealed for the first time by NASA

The James Webb Telescope opens a window into space like we've never seen before.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published July 12, 2022 by the Associated Press.

Tuesday was the first day we got to see deep into space like never before.

It's the reveal of a lifetime: invisible areas of a star's birth now made possible by NASA's James Webb Telescope. The extreme sensitivity of the instrument paired with its spatial resolution helps us to see things once thought impossible.

A "star cloaked in dust" is what NASA is calling it as you can see below. This star has been sending out clouds of gas for thousands of years — it's a jaw-dropping site to behold.

Read all about the images here on NASA's website.