Boat launched by New Hampshire students lands in Norway

It was found Feb. 1 in Smøla, a small island near Dyrnes, Norway.

RYE, N.H. — A 6-foot-long boat launched by New Hampshire middle school students in October 2020 and containing photos, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters has been found 462 days later by a sixth grader in Norway.

The Portsmouth Herald reported Monday that the Rye Riptides was equipped with a tracking device that went silent for parts of its 8,300-mile journey.

It had lost its hull and keel and was covered in gooseneck barnacles, but the deck and cargo hold were still intact.

The school in Norway plans a call soon with the Rye Junior High students.

RJH's miniboat put out one last GPS location on Jan. 30, 2022! It landed off Smøla, Norway after 462 days at sea! One... Posted by Rye Jr. High School on Thursday, February 10, 2022