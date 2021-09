The 32-pound rock is the largest intact Mars rock on earth, according to the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum.

BETHEL, Maine — A large chunk of rock from Mars is going on public display in Maine.

The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum in Bethel has said the rock -- the largest intact Mars rock on earth -- weighs 32 pounds and measures 9 inches by 10 inches by 6 1/2 inches.

It will be on display starting Wednesday.