Bangor school wins first place in national Peanut Butter & Beyond competition

The school will be receiving thousands of dollars worth of STEM equipment due to the efforts of a science educator and the nutrition services director.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor's James F. Doughty School won big in the national Peanut Butter & Beyond contest.

Though it has a whacky name, the grand prize is no laughing matter. $10,000 has been awarded to the school.

Science educator Tracy Vassiliev worked with the school’s nutrition services director to design a biodegradable alternative to plastic packaging using peanut shells.

Another bonus of first place? The chance for the eighth graders at James F. Doughty school to get a virtual visit from Taylor Richardson, a young, aspiring astronaut and advocate for girls and people of color in the STEM world.

Vassiliev said she's very excited for her students because the money will allow them to conduct science experiments they would not have had the money for otherwise.

“It’s huge. At the beginning of the summer, I attended a rocket workshop for teachers, and I really wanted to get some rockets for our whole class, but they are rather expensive," she explained. "So now we are going to be able to deploy some rockets and get those for our students.”

Of the money won, $5,000 will go toward STEM projects at James F. Doughty School and $1,000 will go toward a peanut butter donation to a local food bank.