Maine astronaut Jessica Muir puts on spacesuit for first time since pregnancy

HOUSTON, Texas — Maine astronaut Dr. Jessica Meir is continuing her training as part of the Artemis Program—NASA's program to return humans to the moon.
Her husband and daughter were there to watch her submerge at the NASA Johnson Space Center's neutral buoyancy lab in Houston, Texas with Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano as they evaluated tasks for upcoming spacewalks on the International Space Station. It was the first time Meir put on a spacesuit since being pregnant with her daughter, who was born in early March.
Last week, Meir and astronaut Andre Douglas tested out some gear at the NASA Johnson Space Center's rock yard. Meir announced that their JETT mission in Flagstaff, Arizona to develop procedures and science sampling techniques for lunar spacewalks was delayed until 2024.
Meir has not been officially chosen to go to the moon, but she must still train so she is ready when the selection is made.