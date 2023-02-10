Maine astronaut Jessica Muir puts on spacesuit for first time since pregnancy

Posting on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr. Jessica Meir shared a video with her husband and baby at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas — Maine astronaut Dr. Jessica Meir is continuing her training as part of the Artemis Program—NASA's program to return humans to the moon.

Her husband and daughter were there to watch her submerge at the NASA Johnson Space Center's neutral buoyancy lab in Houston, Texas with Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano as they evaluated tasks for upcoming spacewalks on the International Space Station. It was the first time Meir put on a spacesuit since being pregnant with her daughter, who was born in early March.

Wonderful to finally be back in a #spacesuit for the first time since being pregnant! Smiles all around with my husband and baby there to watch me submerge at the @NASA_Johnson #neutralbuoyancylab. @astro_luca and I evaluated tasks for upcoming #spacewalks on the @Space_Station -… pic.twitter.com/IwpJFvEhCh — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 1, 2023

Last week, Meir and astronaut Andre Douglas tested out some gear at the NASA Johnson Space Center's rock yard. Meir announced that their JETT mission in Flagstaff, Arizona to develop procedures and science sampling techniques for lunar spacewalks was delayed until 2024.

Meir has not been officially chosen to go to the moon, but she must still train so she is ready when the selection is made.