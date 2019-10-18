Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are the first all-female team to perform a spacewalk from the International Space Station.

This marks Meir's first spacewalk. She'll become the 15th women overall and 14th U.S. woman to spacewalk.

The excursion was scheduled for Oct. 21, but NASA changed the date so that they could make an urgent repair to the station’s power system.

The spacewalk is now scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m. ET on Friday. NASA will live-stream the outing beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET.

To tell which astronaut is which, Koch will be wearing the spacesuit with red stripes and the view from her helmet will have the number 18. Meir's spacesuit does not have stripes and her helmet cam is number 11.

The astronauts will replace a “battery charge/discharge unit” that failed Oct. 11, after new lithium-ion batteries were installed during a previous spacewalk. The malfunction hasn’t jeopardized the safety of the crew, the space station or any of the onboard experiments, according to NASA.

NASA plans to put the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

