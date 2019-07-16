TOPSHAM, Maine — Fifty years ago the crew of the Apollo 11 mission went where no one had gone before: the Moon. Tuesday marked the anniversary of the launch.

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left the first footprints ever on the Moon, as Michael Collins waited in lunar orbit. The Apollo 11 landing was a moment that left a mark on 600 million people who stopped to watch on television, worldwide.

George Krassner was one of those people. He remembers exactly where he was when he watched the landing.

"I was actually at home watching on TV," he laughed. "Nothing thrilling about that."

"There was a lot of disbelief a lot of people thought we were doing this for propaganda and that we were doing this so we could show equality with the Russians," Krassner said.

His innovation and expertise in an emerging field were key in helping the crew get to the moon and back. The former engineer with the American space program is a New York native. He now lives in Topsham, Maine.

"When I first started in the space program, there were no computers, there was no Google, no information."

While he didn't go to the moon 50 years ago, Krassner's designs did. He said he designed the fuel gauging system for the command module used in the Apollo 11 mission.

Moon landing: 50 years later This detail of a July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Neil Armstrong reflected in the helmet visor of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon. The astronauts had a camera mounted to the front of their suits, according to the Universities Space Research Association. So rather than holding the camera up to his eye, as we’re accustomed to, Armstrong would have taken the photos from near his chest, which is where Armstrong’s hands appear to be in his reflection. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP) This July 1969 photo provided by NASA shows launch controllers in the firing room at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. In the third row from foreground at center is JoAnn Morgan, the first female launch controller. "I was there. I wasn't going anywhere. I had a real passion for it," Morgan said in a July 2019 interview. "Finally, 99 percent of them accepted that 'JoAnn's here and we're stuck with her.' " (NASA via AP) In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP) This July 1969 photo from NASA shows Flight Activities Officer Spencer Gardner, first row fourth from right, with members of the Apollo 11 White Team, handling descent and landing, in the Mission Operation Control Room in Houston, shortly after the mission. Barely 26, Gardner was one of the youngest flight controllers on duty when the Eagle settled onto the Sea of Tranquility with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on July 20, 1969. (NASA via AP) This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the U.S. flag planted at Tranquility Base on the surface of the moon, and a silhouette of a thruster at right, seen from a window in the Lunar Module. Rather than let the flag droop, NASA decided to use a right-angled rod to keep it spread out, according to Roger Launius, NASA’s former chief historian. Also, Armstrong and Aldrin were worried that the flagpole was going to fall down after they had twisted it into the ground, so they quickly snapped the photos posing next to it, capturing the flag while it was still moving, Launius said. (NASA via AP) FILE - In this July 16, 1969 file photo, from right, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin walk to the van that will take the crew to the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 27, 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 crew members, from left, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins sit inside a quarantine van in Houston. (AP Photo) In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module undocks from the Command Module on its way to the surface of the moon. (Michael Collins/NASA via AP) In this July 24, 1969 photo from the U.S. Navy, Navy UDT swimmer Clancy Hatleberg prepares to jump from a helicopter into the water next to the Apollo 11 capsule after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, to assist the astronauts into the raft at right. Hatleberg was the first to welcome Apollo 11's moonmen back to Earth. (Milt Putnam/U.S. Navy via AP) This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP) In this July 16, 1969 photo provided by NASA, JoAnn Morgan watches from the launch firing room during the launch of Apollo 11 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Morgan, who worked on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, went on to become the Kennedy Space Center's first female senior executive. She retired in 2003. (NASA via AP) In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. descends a ladder from the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP) In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. stands next to the Passive Seismic Experiment device on the surface of the the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

But before Krassner and others at the space program could send people to the moon, they had to figure out how to put something else in orbit, something we all take for granted today: a satellite.

"We wanted to experiment," said Krassner.

Those experiments gave way to inventions, like a power supply prototype used on the very first communications satellite.

A power supply prototype created by George Krassner. He covered it in foam insulation for a 'what if' scenario.

"We just did that as a 'what if' just in case," he explained. "We encased our electronics in the same foam they used in houses."

It went on the first satellite called SCORE which helped broadcast a human voice, from space, for the first time. It was a message from President Dwight Eisenhower in December of 1958.

Krassner also did a lot of the design work for the first weather satellite that transmitted pictures from space.

What started as guesswork eventually evolved into results. Those results proving anything is possible if you try.

And at 90-years-old Krassner says it's a lesson that's helped him achieve what was thought to be impossible: landing on the moon. A moment that hasn't lost its glow, 50 years later.

"When I look at the moon whenever there's a full moon or even most of a moon, literally I stare at it and visualize men walking around picking up rocks."