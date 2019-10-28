YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth-based WYAR 88.3 FM radio station hasn't been on the air in a few weeks.

That's because the powerful October windstorm tore down massive tree branches that damaged the stations's satellite connection.

Now, WYAR is facing the approximately $8,000 cost of stabilizing its radio tower and repairing a damaged cable.

That's a heavy hit since $8,000 is approximately half the station's operating cost for the entire year.

WYAR is a 501-C3 non-profit. Therefore, "Go Fund Me" pages are problematic. However, the community can donate through a "network for good" link on it's website wyar.org.

The donations go directly to WYAR.

