SAN FRANCISCO — Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. It is the company's second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bending screens and clamshell designs.

The company unveiled the phone at the start of a product announcement event in San Francisco. The new phone can unfold from a small square upward into a traditional smartphone.

The foldable phones represent manufacturers' attempt to energize a market where sales have slowed, although they are likely to appeal for now mostly to tech enthusiasts.

Samsung is also updating refreshing its flagship phones with better cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone A Samsung worker gives a demonstration of the Galaxy Z Flip Phone at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

