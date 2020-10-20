Portland-based startup chosen to attend six-month program

A Maine startup is being given the opportunity to work with other health technology companies. University of Maine students started KinoTek two years ago.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland-based company is one of six sports health tech start-ups invited to a six-month program in Florida.

"Being in the top 1% of some of the best health tech start-ups in the entire world, not just the US is a remarkable feeling," Justin Haffner, founder and CEO of KinoTek said.

KinoTek is a software company that works with healthcare providers to better understand the way a patient's body is moving. Providers used to use sensors that would detect that, until the pandemic.

"Using the same sensors on different patients the logistics of that weren't feasible," Haffner said.

So KinoTek started using this camera, where they can do the same thing.

"This data can be used to help with insurance reimbursement, justify care, improve the overall quality of care," Haffner said.

Haffner will leave for the Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Academy program on Sunday and will spend the next six months in Florida working with and learning from others in the industry. Other members of KinoTek will also be able to attend on a rotating basis.

"This program is really going to allow the whole team to really dive deep into kind of the traditional start-up responsibilities," David Holomakoff said.

Holomakoff cofounded KinoTek with Haffner and says he didn't know what to expect at the time.

"I think though that we're just getting started and that's what excites me the most," he said.