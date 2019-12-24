SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Chuck Peddle, a pioneer in the world of personal computers, died Sunday, Dec. 15 at his home in Santa Cruz, CA.

Peddle was a Bangor native. According to an obituary provided to NEWS CENTER Maine, he grew up near Augusta and graduated from Cony High School. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1959, with a degree in engineering.

Peddle is noted for his work as the main designer of the MOS Technology 6502 microprocessor.

According to his obituary, the 6502 microprocessor was integral to the development of the Commodore 64 and the Apple II. He also led the team that designed the VIC 20 and the Commodore PET, the world's first personal computer.

“More than any other person, Chuck Peddle deserves to be called the founder of the personal computer industry,” veteran technology journalist Phil Lemmons wrote in the November 1982 issue of BYTE magazine. “Peddle made the personal computer possible.”

Peddle's family said a memorial service is planned for early 2020 in Santa Cruz, CA. The time and place is yet to be determined.

