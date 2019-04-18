LOS ANGELES — Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, have designed a new device that creates electricity from falling snow.

It's called a snow-based triboelectric nanogenerator, or snow TENG, and is described as small, thin and flexible, like a sheet of plastic, designed using 3-D printing.

Here's how it works: static electricity is generated when positively charged snowfall comes into contact with the surface of silicone, a synthetic, rubber-like material that is negatively charged. Energy is then produced from an exchange of electrons.

"Static electricity occurs from the interaction of one material that captures electrons and another that gives up electrons," said UCLA professor Richard Kaner. "You separate the charges and create electricity out of essentially nothing."

Researchers tested several materials including aluminum foils and Teflon to decide which one interacted best with snow. Ultimately, silicone — composed of silicon atoms and oxygen atoms, combined with carbon, hydrogen and other elements — produced more charge than any other material.

And due to "the ease of fabrication and the availability of silicone," the device is expected to be produced at a low cost.

Kaner says the device can work in remote areas because it provides its own power and does not need batteries. He says it can be used for monitoring winter sports and potentially tracking the main movement patterns used in cross-country skiing, undetectable with current smart watch models.

Additionally, the nanogenerator acts as a weather station that can tell you how much snow is falling, its direction of descent and specifics on wind.

With nearly a third of the Earth's surface covered by snow each winter, limiting solar panel output, the team also believes this new device could be integrated into solar panels to provide a continuous power supply when it snows.

Findings about the device are published in the journal Nano Energy.