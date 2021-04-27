Maine finishes 1st phase of vehicle charging station network

The network includes stations in the Kennebunk and West Gardiner turnpike plazas and in Jackman, Skowhegan, and Farmington

WINDHAM, Maine — With the installation of a high-speed electric vehicle charging station in North Windham, Maine has completed the first phase of an expanding public network of charging stations.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the stations, known as DC fast chargers, can add up to 250 miles of vehicle range in an hour and have been installed at seven locations across the state.

The network includes charging stations in the Kennebunk and West Gardiner plazas of the Maine Turnpike, as well as locations in Jackman, Skowhegan, and Farmington.