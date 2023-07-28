Knox County to install electric plane chargers, hopes to become green aviation hub

The chargers, and the planes that will eventually accompany them, will be built in collaboration with Vermont-based Beta Technologies.

OWLS HEAD, Maine — In a bid to position itself as a green aviation hub, the Knox County Regional Airport will receive several electric plane chargers.

The effort is in collaboration with Beta Technologies, which makes the Alia aircraft, capable of traveling 250 miles on a 50-minute charge.

“The Installation of these chargers is going to change dramatically the relationship between the airport and our surrounding communities,” Jeremy Shaw, the manager of Knox County Regional Airport, said Friday.



Shaw hopes the chargers, and the aircraft that will eventually accompany them, could play a critical role in servicing the needs of residents who live off the coast of Knox County.

He adds, “Having the ability to have quiet aircraft delivering freight, groceries, [and] passengers to Maine’s island community really opens the door for operations we can’t do now.”

A key reason for Shaw’s optimism is the design of Beta’s Alia aircraft. With propellers that are positioned both horizontally and vertically, the plane can take off like a helicopter—not requiring a runway—but travel at speeds consistent with a small passenger plane.

Steve Turner is a commercial pilot out of Owls Head who had the opportunity to test out the Alia in a simulator at the company’s headquarters in Burlington, Vermont.

He says flying is customizable, adding, “It’s more like a helicopter if you want it to. You can slow it right down like a helicopter or fly it like an airplane. It’s just so much more maneuverable.”

And should Turner eventually fly the electric planes out of Knox County, he could be landing in more than just island communities.

Alan Lambert, the director of aviation at the Maine Department of Transportation, envisions the EV aircraft as a way to feed passengers to larger airports from smaller areas.

“You could go to a small general aviation airport, get on the EV, and fly to Logan in 45 minutes. And you’re on your way to Florida on your vacation," Lambert said.

Shaw expects the first electric plane chargers will be installed this fall, and the first Alia planes will land in spring 2024.