Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted Thursday in favor of a resolution urging the European Commission to draft laws that ensure EU consumers no longer have to buy new chargers with each mobile device.

According to the European Parliament's website, the resolution was approved by 582 votes to 40. Members of Parliament said they want the commission to adopt regulations by July 2020.

Parliament requests that the European Commission:

Take measures to best ensure the interoperability of different wireless chargers with different mobile devices

Consider legislative initiatives to increase the volume of cables and chargers collected and recycled in EU member states

cables and chargers collected and recycled in EU member states Ensure consumers are no longer obligated to buy a new charger just because they purchased a new device

Members of the European Parliament also point to waste reduction as a reason for the resolution. According to the resolution, in 2016 electronic waste in Europe totaled about 12.3 million metric tons. That's about 16.6 kg (about 36 pounds) per person.

NBC News said a move to a common charger would affect Apple more than any other company due to the fact that iPhones and most of its mobile products are powered by its lightning cable. This is different from Android devices which are powered by USBC connectors.

According to NBC News, Apple said last week that the industry was already moving to USBC, and that regulations to force conformity would stifle innovation and cause more harm to European consumers.

