MAINE, USA — Worldwide, there are nearly 2.5 billion people using Facebook, according to the company, that published this statistic last month.

Right now, any one of those Facebook users is at risk of being hacked. Not only of being hacked, but actually being the one giving the hackers access to one’s account.

There's a scam going around on Facebook right now that allows hackers to lock one out of one’s account.

They start by hacking into a Facebook friend's account, so an actual friend sends a message from their actual account, with a link to a video asking “is that you” in the video.

Don’t click the link! This is a scam called “phishing.”

It redirects one to a site that looks like native Facebook, but it's not. As soon as the user logs in by putting in one’s credentials, the hackers are in.

RELATED: 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

In less than a minute, the hackers lock one out of one’s account and then try to use the same password to access other sites, such as online banking.

Henry Felch is an associate professor of cybersecurity and computer information systems at the University of Maine at Augusta.

His office is hosting a cybersecurity event Friday with Senator Angus King where the college will launch the Maine Cyber Range, a new cybersecurity training center based at the college.

NCM

The Maine Cyber Range will be used to teach students how to spot, stop, and defend against cyber attacks, such as the Facebook phishing scam, by using real-world applications in the online range.

RELATED: WhatsApp finds spyware that can infect your phone with a missed in-app call

The cyber range will also be available to Maine’s small business owners to educate them on cybersecurity for business.