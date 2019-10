ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine broke three world records when it unveiled a boat produced by its polymer 3D printer.

The 3D printer is so big it can produce objects as long as 100 feet. To prove this, they printed a 25 foot, 5,000-pound patrol boat in just 72 hours.

Watch an incredible video provided by the University of Maine's Advanced Structures & Composites Center.

