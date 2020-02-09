Bangor PD loses verification on Facebook, Lt. voices confusion and frustration

The Bangor Police Department has lost the coveted blue checkmark on Facebook, which verifies accounts as official.

BANGOR, Maine — “I just want to know why they took our blue checkmark.”

Bangor Police Lt. Tim Cotton is voicing the department’s confusion and frustration over losing its verification on Facebook.

The department lost the coveted blue checkmark, which signifies an official account, for no apparent reason. And Cotton says he doesn’t have answers as to why, and neither does Facebook customer service.

“Yes, it could have been stolen; nothing surprises us this year,” Cotton says in the post.

According to Facebook, verified badges “are for well-known, often searched Pages and profiles,” and says, “not all public figures, celebrities and brands on Facebook have a verified badge.”

Cotton explains the “Bangor Maine Police Department” Facebook page has been verified “for years,” and they were asked by Facebook security to go through the verification process several years ago.

“We went through the process, and we were immediately allotted the coveted Facebook blue checkmark,” Cotton says.

Cotton said he’s unable to contact Facebook security to see why the verification is no longer active, so he “cannot offer you an answer that is verifiable.”

Cotton says verification for police departments is important “so that people reaching out through messenger, or in comments know that they are interacting with an actual police department.”

Cotton references a trip Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Maine in 2017, when he and his wife celebrated their anniversary by hiking Katahdin and having dinner in Bangor. Zuckerberg said they “missed the Duck of Justice” on the trip, Cotton’s famous taxidermy bird that hangs in the hallway of the Bangor Police Department.

“Mr. Zuckerberg knows we are a real police department, he skipped meeting the Duck of Justice a few years ago, but he mentioned the Duck in a tweet. We know that Mr. Zuckerberg knows we are real, or he would never have posted that he skipped meeting a Duck while in Maine; that would be silly.”

He goes on to list various other accounts that are verified—police departments, celebrities, and even pop culture phenomenons Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin of Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

“Big Cat Rescue has a blue checkmark; I don't want to ask where the other former co-owner went, but it seems that Facebook has allowed Carole to keep her blue checkmark. Does that seem realistic, Gus? Joe Exotic does not have a blue checkmark, but he is in jail; I understand that one.”

“Gus” is the name of the Facebook customer service representative Cotton spoke to about the verification issue.

Cotton ends in a plea: “I merely want [our checkmark] back. Could someone at Facebook give Gus the number to security?”