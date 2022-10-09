Near ME round-up | Sept. 12 through Sept. 16

MAINE, USA — Each week, viewers submit their own photos and videos to Near ME on the NEWS CENTER Maine app.
Below is a weekly roundup of notable submissions from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Liz D. submitted this stunning photo of September's Harvest Moon.
Marshall shared this heartwarming video of pups enjoying the Belfast Wienerfest over the weekend.
Annie Walker Merry submitted this video of lobster crate races in Eastport.
This video of turkeys boogying to Guns N' Roses was submitted by Jodie Mosher-Towle.
Viewer Tina Radel shared this breathtaking close-up of the Harvest Moon over Timber Island.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Blair shared this colorful Tuesday morning sunrise in Shapleigh.
Jodie Mosher-Towle captured this cotton candy sunrise in central Maine.
Al Bauters snapped this cute shot of a happily-fed alpaca.
Though submitted without credit, this beautiful image was shared of Ocean Point in East Boothbay Harbor.
Mary Stuart snapped this spectacular, red sunset in Little Deer Isle.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
June White shared this double rainbow in Clinton.
Paul Stratis shared a lovely sunset taken from Peaks Island.
Ian Stitson found a pair of monarch butterflies.
Douglas Sanborn captured these beautiful daybreak clouds across Frenchman Bay.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Peter Hurst shared this turquoise water tucked away in what he calls a "special place."
Ron Tapley snapped a photo of this beautiful layered sunrise in downeast Maine.
Diana Onacki shared this peaceful reflection of the Old Orchard Beach pier on an early morning.
Charline Fortin shared this video of her horses on a beautiful fall day.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Nicole Morin-Scribner captured this stunning sunrise from her camp on Sheepscot Lake in Palermo.
Jodie Mosher-Towle shared this beautiful, bright sunrise video.
Submitted without credit, this photo of stacked clouds was taken at the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell.
Lori snapped this bright purple sunrise on Friday morning.
While kayaking, Jodie Mosher-Towle enjoyed the view of Friday morning's stunning sunrise on North Pond.
Linda Stratton shared this pastel sunrise from Deer Isle.
Cindy Place shared a beautiful photo showing how fall is already beginning in Maine.
Ann Blanchard captured this beaming sunrise in Scarborough.
