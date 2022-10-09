x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
UGC

Near ME round-up | Sept. 12 through Sept. 16

From sunrises to alpacas to lobster crate races, here is this week's round-up of Near ME submissions.

More Videos

MAINE, USA — Each week, viewers submit their own photos and videos to Near ME on the NEWS CENTER Maine app.

Below is a weekly roundup of notable submissions from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Liz D. submitted this stunning photo of September's Harvest Moon.

Credit: Liz D.
Credit: Liz D.

Marshall shared this heartwarming video of pups enjoying the Belfast Wienerfest over the weekend.

More Videos

Annie Walker Merry submitted this video of lobster crate races in Eastport.

More Videos

This video of turkeys boogying to Guns N' Roses was submitted by Jodie Mosher-Towle.

More Videos

Viewer Tina Radel shared this breathtaking close-up of the Harvest Moon over Timber Island.

More Videos

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Blair shared this colorful Tuesday morning sunrise in Shapleigh.

Credit: Blair
380 Ft Above the house, filmed on a DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Credit: Blair

Jodie Mosher-Towle captured this cotton candy sunrise in central Maine.

Credit: Jodie Mosher-Towle
Credit: Jodie Mosher-Towle

Al Bauters snapped this cute shot of a happily-fed alpaca.

Credit: Al Bauters
Using a new feeding area to keep them happy. Credit: Al Bauters

Though submitted without credit, this beautiful image was shared of Ocean Point in East Boothbay Harbor. 

Credit: Submitted without credit
Ocean point, East Boothbay Credit: Submitted without credit

Mary Stuart snapped this spectacular, red sunset in Little Deer Isle.

Sunset Friday Sept 9 on Little Deer Isle from Mary Stuart

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

June White shared this double rainbow in Clinton.

Credit: June White
Credit: June White

Paul Stratis shared a lovely sunset taken from Peaks Island.

Credit: Paul Stratis
Credit: Paul Stratis

Ian Stitson found a pair of monarch butterflies.

Credit: Ian Stitson
#10 and #11,I have 24 chrysalis & 3 caterpillars still at home,this year i've managed to find 38 total so far Credit: Ian Stitson

Douglas Sanborn captured these beautiful daybreak clouds across Frenchman Bay.

Credit: Douglas Sanborn
Daybreak across Frenchman Bay Credit: Douglas Sanborn

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Peter Hurst shared this turquoise water tucked away in what he calls a "special place."

Credit: Peter Hurst
Credit: Peter Hurst

Ron Tapley snapped a photo of this beautiful layered sunrise in downeast Maine.

Credit: Ron Tapley
Credit: Ron Tapley

Diana Onacki shared this peaceful reflection of the Old Orchard Beach pier on an early morning.

Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Diana Onacki

Charline Fortin shared this video of her horses on a beautiful fall day.

More Videos

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Nicole Morin-Scribner captured this stunning sunrise from her camp on Sheepscot Lake in Palermo.

More Videos

Jodie Mosher-Towle shared this beautiful, bright sunrise video.

More Videos

Submitted without credit, this photo of stacked clouds was taken at the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell.

Credit: Submitted without credit
Beautiful cloud photo taken at Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, ME Credit: Submitted without credit

Lori snapped this bright purple sunrise on Friday morning.

Credit: Lori
Credit: Lori

While kayaking, Jodie Mosher-Towle enjoyed the view of Friday morning's stunning sunrise on North Pond.

Credit: Jodie Mosher-Towle
Credit: Jodie Mosher-Towle

Linda Stratton shared this pastel sunrise from Deer Isle.

Credit: Linda Stratton
Credit: Linda Stratton

Cindy Place shared a beautiful photo showing how fall is already beginning in Maine.

Credit: Cindy Place
Credit: Cindy Place

Ann Blanchard captured this beaming sunrise in Scarborough.

Credit: Ann Blanchard
Credit: Ann Blanchard

Stay tuned each week for more NEWS CENTER Maine weekly round-ups of notable Near ME submissions from viewers.

You can submit to Near ME on the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

To find all published Near ME submissions on the NEWS CENTER Maine website, click here.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out