A Pennsylvania mom is thanking a cashier at her local supermarket for helping make her daughter’s day.

Lisa Teach took to Facebook to post her gratitude to a cashier named Isaac at her local Giant Food store.

Her daughter, Lilly, has special needs but she's also spunky, funny and outgoing, her mom said. One of her dream jobs – besides being a doctor and teacher – is to bag groceries.

Isaac Witte, the cashier, asked her if she would like to bag their groceries last week, and it made Lilly’s day.

"I looked at him and said, 'you have no idea what you just asked her ... she's going to love this!'" Lisa said.

In the heartwarming video that went viral, you can her Lilly telling Isaac how much it meant to her.

“I just love it,” she said. “I love you.”

“You’re the best,” Isaac responded.

The sweet moment really moved her mom.

“She doesn't say this to everyone, but in the moment, I believe this was her way of saying thank you for seeing me and for letting me help, I love you,” her mom Lisa explained. “Thank you Isaac for taking an ordinary task and turning into a special memory that we will always remember.”

Lisa said they went back to the Giant a few days later to give Isaac a thank you card and the staff asked Lilly if she would like a job there when she's 16.

They made her a name tag and let her scan some items.

"She was in her element, she was scanning and scanning," her mom laughed. "They talked a little to Isaac, who really is the hero of this whole story."

"He just took a moment and he made it a huge moment for her, you know," she explained.