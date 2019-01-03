CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nothing was going to stop this 80-year-old man from dancing with his wife again.

Angel Alpaca is a native of Peru. When his leg was injured at work, the wound became infected and his leg had to be amputated in order to save his life.

Despite being wheelchair bound, Angel was determined to walk – and more importantly dance again.

Angel had been dancing since childhood. The passion was one of the things that connected his wife and him.

“It’s my spirit, my way of being,” said Angel. “Like my wife, she’s always dancing [too].”

Angel came to the Cleveland Clinic for physical therapy.

With his wife by his side at every appointment, Angel learned how to use a prosthetic limb and gained the strength to walk and dance again after months of coaching and therapy.

He credits love along with his physical therapist for giving him the strength to get back on the dance floor.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to marry my wife,” said Angel. “It’s my reason for living.”