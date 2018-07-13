YORK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The little league softball regional tournament starts in Bristol, Connecticut in one week, and the team from York will represent the state of Maine.

This is just the second little league softball team from York to make it to this stage, and the first in more than three decades. The girls were 8-1 in the Maine divisional and state championships, and beat Bangor 13-3 on Monday to advance to the Little League East Regional.

The girls say their success comes from hard work and having fun. If you make a mistake, no sweat. Just keep playing hard and encouraging your teammates.

"I think we're all really good friends and we all know each other well and that helps a lot," says short stop Ava Brent. "If we mess up, everybody's just like, 'Oh, it's fine.'"

"This is the team I've probably bonded the most with," says Carlie Welch, who plays first base."I think if we try really, really hard and play unbelievably amazing, I think we can win."

The team has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with travel expenses.Click here if you would like to donate.

If you'd like to watch the York team in action, the games will be streamed on ESPN+.

