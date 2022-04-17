Yes, we're talking about playoffs

The Maine Mariners clinched a spot in the 2022 ECHL postseason Saturday. Maine will face the Reading Royals in a best-of-seven game series that begins Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — For the first time in team history, the Maine Mariners will be in the ECHL playoffs. It was an exciting final weekend of the regular season as the Mariners clinched their spot in the postseason thanks to an overtime win on Saturday night.

Now, Maine will skate against the Reading Royals in the ECHL's North Division Semifinal round. Game 1 will be played in Reading, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. After Game 2, the series will come to Portland.

The Mariners and Royals will play Games 3 and 4 at the Cross Insurance Arena on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29. If necessary, the teams will play again in Portland on Saturday, April 30 for Game 5.

If the series is extended to a sixth or seventh game, they will be played back in Reading.

The Mariners won the regular-season series against the Royals and the home team won every game in their six meetings.