BELGRADE LAKES (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Jack Wyman of Portland Country Club only bogeyed on the eighteenth hole in the final round of the 99th Maine Amateur. That's because he knew he could.

After 17-year-old Cole Anderson of Samoset missed a birdie putt on the final hole, Wyman only had to two putt to take the title, and he did, finishing -6 (207) and earning his second Maine Amateur win in a row.

"It's pretty special," says Wyman. "The course was a lot harder than it's been the past two days."

Anderson finished right behind Wyman at -5 (208). He plans to graduate from Camden Hills high school after the fall semester and is headed to Florida State University next spring.

"I'll play there for the spring semester and just get out of winter and get some good practice in," says Anderson. "The end goal is to go pro and see how far we can push that. We'll just take it a tournament at a time I guess."

Full results from the 99th Maine Amateur can be found by clicking HERE.

