LOS ANGELES, California (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Game three of the World Series was an epic seven hour and twenty minute battle that went the Dodgers' way thanks to a walk off homer from Max Muncy in the eighteenth inning.

Jess Gagne and Bill Green were at Dodger Stadium for ever second of that game and they've returned for game four. Check out Bill and Jess talking baseball live from the field as the Red Sox try to bounce back from Friday night's loss:

You can follow Bill and Jess on their World Series adventure on Instagram and Twitter @billgreensmaine and @JessicaGagneTV

© NEWS CENTER Maine