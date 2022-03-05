WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

Russian Customs Service said Saturday the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a max penalty of 10 years in prison.

MAINE, USA — WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team.

Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent did not dispute those reports.

Agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas says she is in contact with Griner's legal representation, the WNBA and the NBA.