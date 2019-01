2018 was good to the Windham girls basketball team. The Eagles went into Monday's New Year's Eve match up with the Mustangs a perfect 6-0, and they emerged from it unscathed. Sharp shooting from Meghan Hoffses down the stretch helped Windham to the 38-34 win over Massabesic.

The Windham and Massabesic boys hit the floor next, the Mustangs looking for their first win of the year and Windham looking for its second. The Eagles flew out of the get and never let up, taking down the Mustangs 50-40.