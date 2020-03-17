Tom Brady made it clear to the world that he’s leaving New England after two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings. Left unsaid: where he’s headed.

What NFL team wouldn’t want a four-time Super Bowl MVP? Only one will get arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, the man dubbed TB12.

The Tampa Buccaneers are the clear front-runner to land Brady and are among the teams with the most salary-cap space in the league.

But others are surely in the mix.

Fox Sports "The Herd" radio host Colin Cowherd said during his show Tuesday that the Chargers and Buccaneers were the leading and most likely options. "I believe it's down to the LA Chargers...and Tampa..." he said on the show.

Cowherd went on to say his source, that is not a "football source," said Brady will sign with Tampa Bay Wednesday.

"It is a source of wealth and celebrity connected to sports that knows Tom," Cowherd said.

If Brady did end up in Tampa Bay, he would have plenty of weapons to throw to, like wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as tight end O.J. Howard.

The Colts were in the realm of possibility as well, but earlier Tuesday the NFL announced former LA Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts.

Time will tell where Brady lands.

