GORHAM, Maine — Nyagoa Bayak broke the indoor girls' high jump state record last year when she jumped 5'*" inches. This year, she soared to incredible new heights.

Bayak competed with other Class A competitors at the indoor track and field state championships on the USM campus in Gorham. In the finals, Bayak broke he old record with ease, claering 5'9" on her first attempt.

When the bar was raised to 6'0", Bayak cleared it on her second attempt, sending the gym full of onlookers into an uproar.

To put Bayak's achievement into perspective, the qualify height for the women's high jump at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio was about 6'4". The world record in women's high jump is 6'10 1/4".

Bayak made three attempts at 6'1" but didn't clear it. She says she now has a new goal to reach.

Bayak is heading to LSU on a full scholarship next season. She says couldn't be prouder to represent Maine in college, and then one day, hopefully, at the Olympics.