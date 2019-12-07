BOSTON, Massachusetts — Longtime WEEI sports radio personality Gerry Callahan announced on Twitter that Friday was his last show on the station.

"Well, that was fun. After 20 years in morning drive, I did my last show on WEEI this morning," Callahan said. "Thanks to all who listened. Unfortunately, this ain't a movie. Sometimes the bad guys win. Much more to come."

Minutes later, in response to a tweet praising Friday's show, Callahan replied, "Thanks. I thought it was a good, fun show. Sadly not everyone agrees. Dark forces at work still."

The news comes just a day after the Boston Globe reported that Callahan's WEEI morning show, "Mut & Callahan" had slipped to 5th in the spring ratings, well behind 98.5 The Sports Hub's first place "Toucher & Rich" show.

WEEI is simulcast in southern Maine on Atlantic Coast Radio's WPEI 95.5 and 95.9 FM.

WEEI retooled its morning show last year following the departure of Callahan's former cohost, Kirk Minihane. Minihane had been on indefinite leave from the show amid his battle with mental health issues, and announced in November that he would be launching his own show on Radio.com, which is owned by WEEI's parent company, Entercom.

But earlier this year, Minihane left Entercom to launch a new podcast on Barstool Sports.