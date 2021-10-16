Watch/Listen Patriots Week 6 Preview: America's Team vs. The Red White and Blue

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium to host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Locked On: Patriots podcast host Mike D'Abate previews the Week 6 matchup.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Two of the biggest brands and most successful organizations in the NFL will take the field at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon in the Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys.

'America's Team' is off to a 4-1 start after the Cowboys handled the New York Giants last week. The 2-3 Patriots needed a second-half comeback to walk out of Houston in Week 5 for the team's second win of the season.

New England has a chance to improve its record to 3-3 with a win over one of the better teams in the NFL. Mac Jones and the offense will look to match Dak Prescott, and his host of weapons Sunday afternoon.

The host of the Locked On: Patriots podcast Mike D'Abate previews the matchup ahead of Sunday's game. Ball security continues to be an issue for this team but if the Patriots running backs hold onto the ball and if Mac Jones takes enough deep shots down the field, D'Abate thinks New England can walk away with a big win.

Notable Games:

Weeks 6 & 12 hosting Dallas and Tennessee

The game against Brady will bring all the attention, but another good offensive team will come to town a few weeks later when the Cowboys play the Patriots on Oct. 17. If Thursday’s game showed anything to the NFL, it’s that Dallas's offense will be one of the best units in the league and could make this matchup for New England one to circle in the first half of the season.

The Titans come to Gillette on Nov. 28 and will bring yet another impressive collection of offensive weapons. Running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown will give steady quarterback Ryan Tannehill enough weapons to return to the playoffs and give the Patriots defense all they can handle in week 12.

Week 10 vs. Cleveland: Hype around the Browns has been a consistent trend this preseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. give defensive coordinators a lot to game plan for if they're on their game. The storyline of this Browns team might be the defensive play, led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garret. It will be another test for the Patriots in the middle of the season.

Weeks 13 & 16 against Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are the betting favorite to win the AFC East. The team led by Josh Allen made it to the AFC Championship game last season and is expected to make it to that point again, if not advance to the Super Bowl. For that reason, beating Buffalo at least once would give New England a huge lift in its goal to reclaim the division throne or make the playoffs as a wildcard. Both teams will have plenty of time to prepare for their first meeting on Monday, Dec. 6. New England enters its bye week after the game and will see the Bills in Foxborough again the day after Christmas.

Week 18 @ Miami.