A day after releasing one of its iconic commercials to commemorate Tiger Woods' fifth Masters win, Nike is back again with another spot to celebrate the accomplishments of a U.S. running legend.

The ad, which was seemingly shot in Maine, features Cape Elizabeth native Joan Benoit Samuelson running by an abandoned, battered old car — a comparison of two objects with many miles, but only one still running.

Samuelson competed Monday in her first Boston Marathon since turning 60.

This year's race marks 40 years since Samuelson won as a Bowdoin College student in a course record of 2 hours, 35 minutes, 15 seconds.

"This is where a 150,000 miles will get you," Samuelson is heard saying, as the deserted 1965 Ford Falcon is shown in the woods. "Out here in the middle of nowhere.

"It's quiet out here. Just birds and nature, and your thoughts. Thoughts about what got you here in the first place. Every mile that led you here.

"And with every tick of the odometer, you're reminded that miles can either do one of two things: they can either break you down, or, they can make you stronger," Samuelson is heard saying while she's shown flying by the car.

The last shot is Samuelson running along a dirt road.

"150,000 miles and still running" appears on screen, then, Nike's slogan appears: "It's only crazy until you do it. Just do it."