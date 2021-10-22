Watch/Listen Week 7 Patriots Preview: New England looks to fly high against the Jets

The 2-4 New England Patriots will look to get the team's first win at home this season against AFC East foe, the New York Jets.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will look to do something the team has not done all season, win at home. After starting 2-4 and coming off a close loss against the Dallas Cowboys, the Pats will try to sweep the season series against the New York Jets Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Patriots' first win of the season came against the Jets in Week 2 with a 25-6 win. New York's rookie quarterback Zach Wilson got his first, of what could be many, looks at a Bill Belichick defense and it did not go well.

Wilson threw for four interceptions in that early-season game but Wilson and the Jets are coming off their bye week so the team had plenty of time to prepare for the rematch against Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Will New England's rookie quarterback get his first win at Gillette Stadium to tack on to his impressive early-season resume?

The host of the Locked On: Patriots podcast Mike D'Abate said this game might appear to be a contest New England should handle, but it's more complicated than that.

Listen to our full interview with D'Abate for everything you need to know about this Week 7 matchup.

