Watch/listen Celtics 2021-22 season preview: New-look C's ready to compete in improved Eastern Conference

John Karalis from the Locked On Celtics podcast previews the upcoming season for Boston.

BOSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 23, 2021.

There are a lot of changes to the Boston Celtics between the roster, coaching staff, and front office. Despite all the changes, there is a lot of optimism that the team will be a threat in a deeper Eastern Conference this season.

The ripple of changes started when Danny Ainge stepped down as president of basketball operations and head coach Brad Stevens replaced him. From there the coaching search began, and the Celtics were able to hire Nets assistant Ime Udoka.

When it comes to the roster, the beloved Al Horford returns to Beantown. The team added some more perimeter depth with Dennis Schröder and Josh Richardson.