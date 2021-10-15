Watch/Listen ALCS preview: Red Sox look to return to World Series for first time since 2018

Lauren Campbell of the Locked on Red Sox podcast previews the Sox matchup vs the Astros

BOSTON — Things were looking bleak for the Boston Red Sox last week. After losing 5-0 to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their American League Division Series, the team gave up five runs in the first inning of Game 2. After that point, the Sox bats heated up. They outscored the Rays 24-10 and won three straight games to advance to the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox got some timely hitting as well, winning Games 3 and 4 in walk-off fashion.

Boston takes on Houston in the ALCS. The teams have met twice in the playoffs recently, with the Astros knocking out the Red Sox in the 2017 ALDS before Boston returned the favor in the 2018 ALCS. Both teams have been punished for stealing signs in the past.

Lauren Campbell of the Locked on Red Sox podcast previews the upcoming matchup with Houston. Chris Sale gets the start in Game 1, followed by Nate Eovaldi in Game 2. Below is the ALCS schedule.

Game 1: Fri,, Oct. 15 Red Sox at Astros, 8:07 p.m.

Game 2: Sat., Oct. 16 Red Sox at Astros, 4:20 p.m.

Game 3: Mon., Oct. 18 Astros at Red Sox, 8:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tue., Oct. 19 Astros at Red Sox, TBD

Game 5*: Wed., Oct. 20 Astros at Red Sox, TBD

Game 6*: Fri., Oct. 22 Red Sox at Astros, TBD

Game 7*: Sat., Oct. 23 Red Sox at Astros, TBD

*If necessary