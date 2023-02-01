x
What's a Tuddy? | Here's everything you need to know about the Commanders' new mascot

Key elements of Major Tuddy’s personality include being a prankster, a mud roller, the life of the party, a protector and a foodie, according to the team.

WASHINGTON — Commanders fans, meet Major Tuddy! The hog mascot was introduced to fans during Sunday's Fan Appreciation Day game against the Cleveland Browns. It comes after a lengthy selection process that allowed fans to vote on the type of mascot, and the name. 

The name Major Tuddy comes from the Commanders military tie, which pays tribute to the National Capital Region's prominent military history and community that has long exhibited a powerful model of servant leadership. "Tuddy" is a slang football term that evolved from the abbreviation of touchdown (TD) as in t= "tuh" and d= "dee."

According to the team, key elements of Major Tuddy’s personality include being a prankster, a mud roller, the life of the party, a protector and a foodie.

Tuddy wears the double zero number (00) because it resembles a hog snout. 

Credit: Washington Commanders

Tuddy is from Upper Marlboaro, Maryland, and has a lifelong love for all things DMV, including go-go music and Mambo Sauce wings. 

Tuddy was introduced during halftime of the Commanders' New Year's Day game against the Cleveland Browns. But Tuddy's mascot prowess could not lift the Commanders to victory.

Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders ' playoff hopes took a major hit with a 24-10 loss Sunday.

   

