ATLANTA — The College Football Hall of Fame is right next door to Atlanta's Super Bowl activities, so we decided to head over and look for some Maine inductees.

First, we looked up Dick MacPherson. The Old Town native played football at Springfield college before beginning his historic coaching career. He is most well known for his time as head coach of the Syracuse Football team from 1981-1990. He turned the program around, compiling a 66-46-4 record and leading the Orange to an undefeated season in 1987 and a Sugar Bowl appearance. MacPherson also coached the New England Patriots from 1991-1992.

The first player on the Maine Black Bear football team to be inducted in the Hall was John Huard, Class of 2014. Huard played linebacker from Maine frmo 1963-1966 and lead the team to it's first bowl game. Huard was drafted by the Denver Broncos and played three seasons with the Broncos and also did a stint with the New Orleans Saints in 1971. He moved to coaching after his playing career, working with teams in Canada and as head coach at Maine Maritime Academy. Huard is currently CEO of Northeast Turf based in South Portland, ME.