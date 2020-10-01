STRONG, Maine — If you're a fan of soccer in Maine, chances are you already know who Evan Allen is. The Mount Abram High School star is a two-time Class C player of the year and has been named to the Maine Soccer Coaches' All-State team and the Mountain Valley Conference All-Star team since he was a freshman. His talent even reaches beyond the state's borders.

"I got named to the All New England Team through the Maine Soccer Coaches' Association, which was huge for me." says Evan. "No one from Mt. Abram has ever done that.

That's what drives Evan -- showing students from his small school in Strong, Maine that they can achieve whatever they dream of.

"They don't think it's possible for kids like us to get those achievements, they think it all goes to the bigger schools that have more money," says Evan. "I think I've paved the way for more students to achieve those things."

To get where he is, you have to put in work. Evan estimates he travels about 10,000 miles a year for soccer, between away games and tournaments and practices with Seacoast United Soccer Club.

Evan Allen of Mt. Abram High School is the newest member of the Varsity Club

NEWS CENTER Maine

"He's extremely internally driven, whether it's academics or sports or his job, he's driven," says Darren Allen. Darren is Evan's Dad and his soccer coach.

When Evan talks about the support his family has given him, it brings up a lot of emotions.

"My parents have sacrificed so much for me to do this. It means a lot to me," Evan says.

Evan's schoolwork doesn't suffer because of soccer. He's top of his class, Vice President of the National Honors Society, and he's heading to Maine Maritime in the fall to play soccer and become an engineer. He's confident he is leaving behind a strong soccer program that will continue to thrive.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Jacob Perry, Messalonskee H.S.

"I think the younger kids saw what the older kids showed for passion and they're going to want to do the same thing when they get up here and it should just keep on going," says Evan.

The goal is for Mt. Abram to keep producing soccer stars to follow in Evan's footsteps.

Congratulations to Evan Allen, the newest member of the Varsity Club!

RELATED: Varsity Club: Jared Kinsey, Noble H.S.