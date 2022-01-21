University of New England grad helps Buffalo Bills march into NFL playoffs

Andrea Gosper is a player personnel coordinator who is in her first year working for the Bills full time.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A University of New England graduate is helping the Buffalo Bills march deeper into the NFL playoffs when the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Andrea Gosper (UNE’ 19) was promoted in May 2021 to a full-time role as a player personnel coordinator. Her job mainly involves scouting: meeting with and evaluating college players hoping to enter the NFL and also monitoring current pros in the league to see if they could be good fits for the Bills.

She was a scouting intern for two years with the Bills after college.

During her time in Biddeford, Gosper was a three-time All-CCC outfielder for the Nor’easters softball team. She graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences. She also pursued an academic minor in coaching, which led her to the football field.

She said her experience as a Division III athlete and her variety of roles with the football team made her an attractive candidate to work in the pros.

“I shadowed coaching, helped special-teams, did video, did equipment, did everything. That’s what made me stick out to somebody. When I was interviewing, [then-general manager Joe Schoen and I] really connected on that: him being a D III athlete, me being a D III athlete, and then working for a D III football program,” Gosper said.

In her last two years with the team, the Bills have won the AFC East, defeating Gosper’s childhood favorite team, the New England Patriots. Gosper grew up in Rhode Island.

“It’s validating in the fact that everybody puts in so much work throughout the whole year, and you just see how well we’re doing,” Gosper said. “It’s been awesome. Guys are loose. They are staying within themselves. We are focused. We have a goal that we want to accomplish, and we’re grinding. You would think that we are excited [and] all that. We had 24 hours to celebrate, and after the 24 hours, we were already game-planning for the next game. It’s been all business. We’re still being ourselves. We like to have fun. But we are focused, and we are getting ready for the Chiefs, so it’s going to be a good game.”

Got to chat with @UNESports alum @AndreaGosper about her full-time role as a player personnel coordinator with the @BuffaloBills as they march forward in the playoffs... and look who decided to photobomb 👀 @_IsaiahMcKenzie @newscentermaine #maine #nfl #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/G5oeH99Svr — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 21, 2022