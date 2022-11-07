UMPI graduate works as Spanish translator for Boston Red Sox

Carlos Villoria's dream was to be a professional baseball player, but that didn't happen. However, his dream to be part of a Major League Baseball team did.

BOSTON — Carlos Villoria's main job is to translate for Spanish-speaking Boston Red Sox players and be the language bridge between them and media reporters.

For every post-game interview, Villoria tries to translate the sentiment and feelings the players are expressing in Spanish. He mainly translates for three Red Sox players regularly: Franchy Cordero, Rafael Devers, and Brayan Bello. If a Hispanic minor league player comes to Boston for a day or two, he is readily available to help them, too.

Villoria said Hispanic players who come to play for a major or minor league baseball team in the United States can typically communicate and understand their interactions with players, coaches, and anyone else. Sometimes, though, they need a little help when it comes to media interviews.

He said it's not an easy job to quickly translate everything a player is saying, but he said he summarizes and captures what they want to transmit as best as he can.

"I've been in this position where I cannot communicate with people. I've been in this position where I have to adapt to a new culture. And just for me to be able to help players and help anyone who can make their lives easier, that's what I love about this position. I've been there, so I am trying to put other people's lives easier," he said.

Villoria attended the University of Maine at Presque Isle with an academic scholarship. He came straight from Venezuela, and he recalled it being a shocking experience to move to Maine while primarily being a Spanish speaker. He said he has great memories from his time in Maine.

Before working as a translator for the Red Sox, he worked a year as a translator for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Villoria loves his job and said he hopes to keep working for the Red Sox for many years.

"It takes a lot of time to get used to it if they ever get used to it. It was for me, too. When I went to school in Presque Isle, it was a shock for me, too," Villoria said. "I can relate to what they are feeling right now, so that's why I am trying my best to help and make them feel comfortable, and that's why I love this job because it gives me the opportunity to give back to players and make them feel comfortable."

"It feels great to see that hard work pays off."



Villoria said he lives in Canada during the offseason and in Boston during the season. He said the biggest challenge about the job is being away from home, not only for him but for everyone on the team who are not from the U.S.