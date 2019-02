OLD TOWN, Maine — Old Town Police arrested a member of the Maine Black Bears football team on Wednesday night on domestic violence assault and criminal mischief charges.

Police arrested Ramon Jefferson, a second-year running back, who redshirted in 2017.

Bangor Police said the victim lives in Bangor, which is where the assault occurred.

Old Town Police arrested Jefferson at his home in Old Town.

Jefferson posted bail last night, according to police.

This story will be updated.