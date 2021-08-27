UMaine athletes partner with local businesses

The NCAA says college athletes can now profit off their name, image and likeness. And so far, fo UMaine athletes have been able to take advantage of the rule change.

ORONO, Maine — A change for college athletes that took effect in July is expected to make many athletes in Maine and across the U.S. very happy.

The NCAA says College athletes can now profit off their name- image and likeness. And so far, four University of Maine athletes have been able to take advantage of the rule change.

On Friday, the Orono Brewing Company announced a partnership with track and field athlete Shanna Scribner.

O.B.C.'s owner Abe Firth says the UMaine student-athletes do so much for the town; it's nice to give something back and recognize their work.

"We've been watching the news and seeing that this is an opportunity that's available now to support student-athletes so we were really excited to jump on this right away and support the student-athletes that are here at UMaine and just really excited about working with Shanna," said Firth.

Scribner is from Bedford, New Hampshire. She said she played 4-years of softball with UMaine and now she is switching over to track and field as she becomes a graduate student.

"It just ended up working out really well that I was coming back to do athletics and pursue my master's in biomedical engineering," said Scribner. "And then this all happening at that same time this summer just made it even more exciting to come back and be able to partner with people that I care about like O.B.C."

UMaine Athletics said Friday that Maine field hockey forward Brooke Sulinski, Maine football wide receiver Andre Miller, and Matthew Fawcett with men's ice hockey have also signed partnerships.