University of Maine at Machias suspends all athletic programs for an indefinite period

On Tuesday University of Maine, Machias announced the suspension of school sports, citing budget constraints and loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MACHIAS, Maine — The University of Maine at Machias announced it will not have a fall sports season, a winter season, a spring season, or any season for the foreseeable future.

In a release sent out Tuesday, the school announced it will suspend its intercollegiate athletics program for an indefinite period, effective July 21. The release states the suspension is part of a broader effort to reduce expenditures and restructure campus operations in response to budget constraints.

73 student-athletes, 20 recruits, two full-time coaches, and four temporary part-time coaches were affected by the move.

If student-athletes remain enrolled at the school, their scholarships will be honored through the 2023-24 school year.

Head of Campus Dan Qualls released a statement about the suspension.

“This decision was made after an in-depth review of the athletics program, during which we explored a number of options for reducing costs without suspending operations,” says Qualls.

“It became clear that, under the constraints of our current budget, and especially in light of the additional costs and safety concerns associated with the pandemic, we would not be able to provide the necessary facilities, equipment, and resources for a safe and competitive environment for our student-athletes."

The school will work with the University of Maine Campus Recreation program to explore options for expanding nonvarsity sports offerings, including e-sports.

Athletics and Fitness Director Mike Belanger said in a statement:

“This is a sad day for the Clipper family, especially for our student-athletes who work so hard to excel on the field, court, track, and in the classroom, Belanger said.

“However, I remain excited about the future of UMM and am looking forward to developing intramural and club sports activities with the support of UMaine recreation staff. These programs have the potential to be more sustainable for our small campus, while still giving our students opportunities to enrich their college experience through athletic competition,”

The Clippers competed in the Yankee Small College Conference in Men's and Women's Basketball, soccer, and Women's Volleyball.