No vaccine/test, no ticket: Maine officials announce new COVID vaccine/test requirement to attend games

In a release, school officials said people coming to all Black Bears home hockey and basketball games will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the game.

The policy goes into effect Friday, October 15, 2021.

According to the policy, fans must wear a mask covering their face and nose before entering any UMaine sports venue.

The staff reminds people, per University of Maine System COVID policy, "Face coverings remain required indoors for all persons - students, staff, faculty, and visitors, on campus at all UMaine Athletics sporting events, regardless of vaccination status. All guests over the age of two will be required to wear a face covering, except while eating or drinking."

DETAILED UMAINE COVID-19 VACCINE/TEST POLICY

Accepted proof of vaccination includes: Valid COVID-19 vaccination card, a photocopy of a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, or a UMaine PointNClick green confirmation screen.

Children under the age of (12) will not be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a valid COVID-19 vaccination.

UMaine Students will be required to show a valid MaineCard or PointNClick green confirmation screen upon entry to the venues.

The UMaine Athletics COVID-19 vaccination policy will also pertain to events held at the Cross Insurance Center, Cross Insurance Arena, and the Augusta Civic Center.

Guests who undergo enhanced screening will be asked a shortlist of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms. Guests will also sustain a temperature scan and must have a temperature reading of 100.4 Fahrenheit or lower to be granted entry into the venue.

The UMaine Athletics COVID-19 vaccination policy will be in effect for all men's and women's ice hockey and men's and women's basketball events.

According to the release, if fans can't provide vaccine or negative test proof, they will be turned away from the games.

Officials ask fans to buy tickets before arriving and get to the games well before the events start.

According to the release, the policy applies at all Black Bear "home" games at the Augusta Civic Center, Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, and the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.